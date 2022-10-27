It’s a much chillier start out the door Thursday morning with many locations that have been met with temperatures in the lower 30s. However, with plenty of sunshine through the days, we should be able to rebound to more seasonal levels. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will peak in the upper 50s.

It will be another chilly night with temperatures back in the mid to upper 30s by early Friday morning. However, by Friday afternoon, we will be back above average. The work week closes out fantastic with temperatures in the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Getting warmer! Weekend rain chances

We keep the warmup and sunshine rolling into the weekend as highs could get back to 70° on Saturday. More clouds will fill in my Saturday night and Sunday ahead of rain chances. Tailgaters for the Colts game on Sunday will want to be prepared with the rain gear. Scattered showers will be around central Indiana throughout the day, with the primary impacts during the afternoon and evening. These rain chances carry over into Halloween. At this time, this system will be pulling away by Monday evening. That’s good news for trick-or-treaters. However, a few showers will still be possible at that time so be sure to check back as we get closer to the holiday.

Warm open to November

Mother Nature isn’t ready to let go of the unseasonably warm spells. There is a strong indication that November will open warm, with above average temperatures in the 70s!