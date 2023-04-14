After a beautiful stretch of 8 consecutive dry days, a few scattered sprinkles fell across central Indiana Friday. We’ve only had .75″ of rain so far this month and we are running and inch below average. For the year, we’ve had five wet weekends and nine weekends with no rain or snow.

The weather this weekend is a mixed bag. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs near 80°. The record high for Saturday is 84°, and this will be the last very mild day before a shot of much colder air returns. By late Saturday night, a round of showers and storms will move in from the west. These are expected to weaken as they near the state. However, a couple strong, gusty storms remain possible.

A cold front sweeps the state Sunday morning sending temperatures falling from near 60° in the morning to the 40s in the afternoon. There will be periods of rain through the day and a few flurries can’t be ruled out Sunday night. The colder air will stick around to open next week, but it doesn’t last long. A new warmup will get underway next week. By Thursday high temperatures will be back in the 70s.

April has been a dry month so far.

Saturday will be sunny and warm.

We’ll have gusty winds and scattered showers Sunday.

It will be cooler with rain on Monday.

Our mild April weather will cool down next week.