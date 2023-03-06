With a Monday high of 72°, Indianapolis saw it’s second 70-degree day of the month, the third of the year so far. I hope you enjoyed the sunny, mild day as a big change is on the way. A cold front will move through the state this evening and ahead of it, a few isolated of sprinkles will be possible. However, most of us will remain completely dry. Lows temperatures will cool into the 30s behind the front.

We’ll stay cooler for the rest of the week with more seasonal temperatures through Friday. We remain breezy with northwest winds for the next few days, with high temperatures between 45 and 50 degrees. Expect dry weather through Thursday. Our next chance of precipitation comes Friday. This will be mainly a rain event but some locations, mainly north, will see a wintry mix. We transition to below average temperatures for the weekend and have another round of rain Saturday night and a wintry mix as well as snow on Sunday.

This has been a mild month so far.

March is off to a wet start.

Tuesday will be a windy, cool day.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend.