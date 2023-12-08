2023 has been a dry year for Indianapolis. We had above average precipitation in January, February, March and July, but for the other seven months of the year we have been drier than the norm. For the year our precipitation stands almost eight inches below average. We’ve had 25 weekends with either rain or snow and 21 completely dry weekends. We’ve has less than a half-inch of rain this month but showers are likely for Saturday and Sunday.

Friday evening will be cloudy, windy and dry with temperatures that will hold steady in the mid 50s through the early morning hours Saturday. A few widely scattered showers will fall early Saturday and more widespread rain is likely in the afternoon. Winds will shift from the southwest to the west and gust up to 30 mph. A cold front sliding through the state Saturday evening will provide more prominent rainfall to our eastern and southern counties and a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible.

Winds will shift out of the northwest Saturday night and colder air will stream into the state. A few flurries will be possible Sunday morning. Sunday will be a brisk day with temperatures in the mid 30s and wind chill values in the upper 20s.

Expect a cold start to next week with Monday highs in the 30s. High pressure will take hold by Tuesday. We’ll have sunny skies and a new warmup will begin. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, and in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

This has been a dry year and a few showers are likely this weekend.

Saturday will be a windy, mild day with scattered showers.

Rain will continue into Saturday evening.

Sunday will be cloudy, brisk day with sprinkles and flurries.

After a mild Saturday, temperatures will cool down through early next week.