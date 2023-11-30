It’s a milder but still chilly start to our Thursday with temperatures running in the low to mid 30s. That’s 10°-15° warmer than we were Wednesday morning. Clouds will increase today ahead of our next rain chance. Don’t let any concern for rain Thursday deter you from any outdoor plans. The rain that develops in central Indiana today will be very spotty to widely scattered and not everyone gets wet.

We’re taking quite the swing in our temperature department where earlier in the week, high temperatures were running more than 10° below average for this time of year. Today, we will see highs nearly 10° above average. The average high temperature for today’s date is 46°. We will rise to the mid 50s Thursday afternoon on breezy southwest winds. Winds gusting up to 30 mph will be possible.

A few spotty to widely scattered showers will be possible by the late afternoon on Thursday and continuing on into the evening. The real impacts from rain out of this next system don’t arrive until Friday. Rain will become widespread overnight into early Friday morning. Expect wet roadways during the Friday morning commute. The heaviest/steadiest of the rain tomorrow will lift north and out of the area around lunch time. However, it will still be a grey, damp day for the rest of it. Areas of drizzle with widely scattered, light showers will continue into the evening.

We need the rainfall. Much of central Indiana is still under Moderate Drought conditions. Overall, rainfall from this system looks to be favorable near 1/2″ but some locations could be closer to 3/”-1″ of rainfall.

We turn dry for Saturday and temperatures over the weekend will remain above average, climbing to ~50° both days. A shot of cooler air will bring temperatures down early next week to seasonal or below average levels. The cooler air won’t last long though as we’re set to be back above average heading into the second week of December.