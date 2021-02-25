A mild, wet weekend for central Indiana

The mild trend will continue as we are expecting high temperatures in the 40s and 50s through the weekend. We’ll have a dry Friday with a chance for rain late Friday night through Saturday morning. Expect a dry Saturday afternoon. Heavier, more widespread rain will spread across the southern half of the state Saturday night through Sunday.

March begins Monday and the month will come in like a lamb, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the mid-40s.

We are gaining daylight at more than two and a half minutes per day, so average temperatures are rising. We are 17 days from the start of daylight saving time and 23 days away from the start of spring.

February has been a cool month.

February has been a snowy month.

Wet weekends have been common so far this year.

We’ll have showers early Saturday.

Showers will be more widespread Sunday.

Spring starts in three weeks.