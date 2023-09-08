So far this year, Indianapolis has had 20 wet weekends and 14 completely dry weekends, and this weekend looks mainly dry. A few isolated showers are possible in our eastern counties Saturday morning. However, as the upper level low pulls away, we break out into more sunshine in the afternoon. Humidity will be low through the weekend and afternoon temperatures will rise to the upper 70s Saturday and to 80° on Sunday.

Although September is off to a warm start with temperatures averaging 3.2° above average, we’ll keep below average temperatures around through most of next week. September has also been a dry month with only .14″ of rain so far. We’ll continue with dry weather until a cold front brings our next round of rain on Tuesday.

Hurricane Lee briefly reached category 5 status, with 160 mph winds Thursday evening, and is now a category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds near 155 mph. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days, however Lee is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through early next week. Hurricane-force winds extend outward 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm force winds extend up to 140 miles from the center.

Less is moving toward the west-northwest at 13 mph. On its current track Lee will move north of the the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the weekend. This storm will bear watching as it will approach the Bahamas early next week.

A long dry spell has abnormally dry soil conditions again, spreading across the state.

This will be a mainly dry, mild weekend.

Central Indiana will see a slight warm up early next week before a mid-week cool down.

Hurricane Lee continues to churn in the Atlantic.