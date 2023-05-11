May has been a dry month so far. Indianapolis has only had two days with measurable rainfall. The .86″ of rain we’ve had so far, is almost an inch below what we would normally see at his point in the month. A strong storm system will move in from the Great Plains and give us a daily chance for rain.

Scattered showers will develop across central Indiana after 3am. Scattered showers are likely Friday morning and a few thunderstorms are possible. We’ll keep off and on showers around through the afternoon and evening. There will be periods of dry time so the day won’t be a complete washout.

Good news for the weekend. While rain chances are around, the trend has been for increased dry time over Saturday and Sunday. Both days will see widely scattered showers with a few thunderstorms possible. However, there will be many dry hours to spend outside. Humidity will be noticeable this weekend before it lowers again by Monday.

