Indianapolis had a taste of late summer with highs near 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The record high for the date is 81° set back in 1963 and the near record warmth was felt statewide with temperatures well above average Tuesday afternoon. After a sunny start, clouds increased during the day. We will stay cloudy with breezy and mild conditions overnight.

Our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday as a frontal system moves into the Ohio Valley. Widely scattered showers will reach their peak coverage in central Indiana near midday, then slowly taper off into the late afternoon. Although we’ll have clouds and rain, gusty southwest winds in the warm sector of the storm will push our temperatures into the 70s.

More rain arrives late Thursday into early Friday but the more impactful wet weather comes over the weekend. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected on Saturday and Sunday and up to an inch of rain is likely. Once the front moves east of Indiana, much cooler air will move to finish the month of October.

We’ll have scattered showers Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a windy, mild day.

Temperatures will stay above average for the next four days.

More rain is likely this weekend.