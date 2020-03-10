A mild Wednesday for central Indiana with a few sprinkles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2020 is off to a wet start for central Indiana. We had above average precipitation in January and February and March is following the same trend. A half-inch of rain has already fallen across the area this month. We could see a few sprinkles across the state Wednesday but heavy, widespread rain is not expected. Wednesday will be a mild day with highs in the 50s.

We'll have more chances for rain Thursday and Saturday, and up to an inch of rain is likely later this week. So far this has been a wet year with a four inch precipitation surplus. The ground is 90% saturated due to the extra moisture and minor flooding will be possible this week.

March had been a wet month so far.



Temperatures tumbled during the day Tuesday.



More rain is expected later this week.

The start of Spring is just a week away.