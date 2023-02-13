February is off to a mild start with temperatures averaging 5.2° above average. Indianapolis has had 11 days with temperatures above average and only two days with below average temperatures. Valentine’s day will be another mild day with highs near 50°. Clouds will increase during the days and a few scattered showers will develop in the afternoon. Rainfall coverage will increase during the evening. This system is a quick-moving weather system and the area will dry out by Wednesday morning. Rain totals will stay below a quarter of an inch.

Wednesday is going to the best of the week with a mild air mass settling into the Ohio Valley. Highs will peak into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Changes arrive Wednesday night as a second, more potent storm system moves into the state.

The storm complex will bring a threat for severe weather for several states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio. Southeastern Indiana is also highlighted under that threat mid-week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night and early Thursday. Some storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts.

Highs on Thursday will occur early in the day before a strong cold front tracks over central Indiana. Temperatures are going to quickly fall and will drop into the mid-20s by Friday morning. A wintry mix is possible Thursday night and early Friday morning as colder air pushes into central Indiana. We will wrap-up the workweek on a much colder note with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperatures will moderate this weekend with sunny skies and highs near 50° by Sunday afternoon.

