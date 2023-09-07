A strong low pressure system over our southeastern Michigan kept skies cloudy and spread cooler air and few sprinkles across central Indiana Thursday. Dew point temperatures have fallen but we were still noticeably humid Thursday morning. Drier air streamed in during the afternoon and dew points will continued to fall. This will give us a more refreshing feel tonight and the more comfortable weather will last through the weekend.

So far this year, Indianapolis has had 20 wet weekends, and 14 completely dry weekends. This weekend will be fantastic with sunny skies and dry conditions. Our next chance of rain holds off until early next week.

Hurricane Lee, our 12th named storm and 4th hurricane of season, continues to gain strength in the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds have strengthened to 105mph as the storm moves to the north-northwest at 15mph. Further strengthening is likely and top winds are forecast to exceed 150mph this weekend. On it’s current path, Lee will move north of Puerto Rico over the weekend and approach the Bahamas early next week.

September is off to a dry start and abnormally dry soil conditions are spreading across the state.

We’ll have a mild Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Expect mild temperatures through the weekend.

Hurricane Lee gains strength as it churns across the Atlantic.