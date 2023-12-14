December is off to a great start across central Indiana. Temperatures have been more than five degrees above average. Indianapolis has had seven days with highs above fifty degrees this month. High temperatures will stay mild through the weekend with highs near 50° through Sunday. What we need is some rain. We’ve only had .45″ of rain this month, almost an inch below average. Wet weekends have been common this year. We’ve had 26 weekends with precipitation and 21 completely dry weekends, and this will be a wet weekend.

Our next weather system is well to our west and will move east over the next few days. Expect a sunny, mild Friday with clouds developing Friday night. Rain will spread across the state Saturday afternoon and heavy rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning. The rain will taper off Sunday afternoon. Up to an inch of rain is likely this weekend.

A cold front will move across the state Sunday night and bring in much colder air for next week. The work week will start with high temperatures in the 30s on Monday.

December is off to a dry start.

Friday will be a mild, dry day.

Rain will develop Saturday afternoon.

Heavy rain is likely Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.