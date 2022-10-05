Indianapolis has only had a trace for precipitation over the past eleven days, making this our second longest dry spell of the year. We’ll see a slim chance for a few showers over the next four days, otherwise our long, dry spell will continue.

A cold front sitting to our west is one of two fronts that will slide through Thursday. A few spotty showers will be possible Thursday morning. The day will be breezy but temperatures remain mild with highs in mid 70s in the afternoon. The second front moves across the state late Thursday evening and that one will usher in much cooler air. High temperatures on Friday will not make it out of the 50s.

The chill hangs around for the weekend and both mornings will see near-record low temperatures in the mid-30s. Frost Advisories will likely be issued this weekend. Widespread frost is likely on both days so make plans to protect your sensitive plants at this time. Fortunately, this blast of cold air will ease early next week as temperatures moderate into the 70s.

We’ve had extra sunshine this month and our long dry spell continues.

A few spotty showers are possible Thursday morning.

Thursday will be a breezy, mild day.

So far this has been a cool month and this will be the coolest weekend since May.