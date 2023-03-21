We’re not quite as cold as we’re starting off our Tuesday morning. However, with temperatures near freezing, the winter coat is still needed. We will have some sunshine early but clouds will be increasing through the day. Winds turn breezy out of the southwest again and we’ll get temperatures up to seasonal levels, in the mid 50s this afternoon.

Rain moves in this evening, primarily after 6 PM. While the rain will be light and scattered in nature, but have the umbrella while you’re out this evening is still recommended. The rain will reach its peak coverage near 10 PM before tapering off and becoming more spotty during the overnight hours.

Spotty to widely scattered showers will continue through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue their warming trend as highs rise to the mid and upper 50s. Rain ramps up again Wednesday evening and we’ll keep periods of rain in the forecast through the rest of the week.

A front will move over the region and looks to stall over the state on Thursday. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well and a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. Rain will make the biggest and most widespread impact as heavy rain will be possible at times Thursday and Friday. Between now and the end of the day on Friday, some locations could be seeing more than 2″ of rainfall. The rainfall amount and location of highest totals is greatly dependent on where the front stalls. So, adjustments will likely be made as we near the end of the week. Stay tuned!