Low pressure sat over the Great Lakes and kept skies cloudy and temperatures cool this weekend. This will continue for one more day before our weather pattern changes. High temperatures Monday afternoon will hover in the middle and upper 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. This, fair weather system, will give us sunny skies and we’ll see a mid-week warm up with high temperatures in the 60s. A warm front will move across the state Thursday and we’ll warm into the 70s. Rain and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as the front approaches. This will be the start of a three-day wet weather pattern that will continue as a cold front moves across the state. Up to an inch of rain is likely this week. Behind the front we’ll have cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s for next weekend.

