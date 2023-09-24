GREENSBORO, Ind. — A man died Saturday night after an ATV crashed into a tree in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 11:42 p.m. crews with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources located an ATV that had crashed into a tree at the intersection of South Greensboro Pike and Mill St. Upon arrival, DNR officers located two subjects on the ground near the ATV.

One female minor was transported to an area hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. The other person died from their injuries at the scene

The victim was identified as Travis Spears.