Rain chances are rising but Tuesday will remain mostly dry. We’re starting off the morning with patchy, dense fog on the eastern, northeastern side of central Indiana. Otherwise, it’s a quiet start to the day. Clouds will increase through the day but temperatures remain warm. High temperatures will rise to upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon.

An area of low pressure will slowly slide through the region over the next couple of days. It’s this system bringing us our rain chances. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours but the bulk of our rain won’t arrive until Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will greet much of the area Wednesday morning. This activity will continue off and on through the day before this system pulls away to the east Thursday morning. A couple stronger storms with gusty winds and hail are possible but the severe threat is very low tonight and Wednesday.

Roughly 1/3rd of the state is under a moderate drought. Since mid August, Indianapolis has only recorded 0.26″ of rainfall. We’re more than 4″ short of the average rainfall we typically see between then and now. Some locations have the chance to see healthy rainfall totals of ~1″. However, most will stay well below that but we’ll take what we can get!

After the rain departs, we get right back into another dry, warm stretch with sunshine and temperatures that climb back into the 80s over the weekend.