It’s another cold start to the morning with temperatures that have fallen to the mid and upper 30s across much of the area. We won’t see as much sunshine today and we are timing rain. With that being said, it’s still going to be a pretty nice day. The rain will hold off for most of the day, affording you to get any outdoor plans accomplished. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid 60s, which will be ~5 warmer than we were Wednesday.

Rain returns late this afternoon with a few spotty showers in the area around the evening commute. Coverage in rainfall will continue to rise through the evening, so, have the umbrella with you if you’ll be out of the house tonight. Scattered showers will continue overnight with a few non-severe thunderstorms possible.

Friday starts wet with scattered showers around for the morning. However, by the afternoon, this low pressure system will be pulling away and we’ll be drying out. It will be noticeably cooler though with temperatures only peaking in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another storm system will move late Saturday. Periods of rain will be around into early next week. Along with the rain, another shot of cooler air moves in to open the month of May on Monday.