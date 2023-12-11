High pressure will bring a milder day for Tuesday with sunshine and temperatures that will rise into the upper 40s. It will be a breezy day with gusts near 20 mph. A cold front will move across the state Tuesday evening. The air is very dry so only a few flurries are likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Behind the front we’ll have a few clouds and cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

The Geminid Meteor Shower will peak Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Named for the constellation Gemini, the shower has a reputation for being both bright and intensely colored, capable of falling slowly and even producing fireballs. Many of the shooting stars appear as yellowish streaks.

The best viewing will be in the northeastern sky after 10pm and will peak around 2am.. Considered to be one of the strongest and most consistent meteor showers, peak Geminids could feature as many as 120 meteor trails per hour whizzing across the night sky.

After a Tuesday with seasonal temperatures, a warm up starts Thursday and we will climb into the 50s by Friday and stay mild through the weekend. We continue with this milder pattern as we head toward Christmas. The 8-14 day outlook is favoring above average temperatures across much of the country.

December has been a dry month and 2023 has been a very dry year.

