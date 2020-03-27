A local pediatrician weighs in: COVID-19 and your kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local pediatrician is weighing in about whether parents need to be concerned about their kids catching coronavirus.

Dr. John Christenson is the medical director of infection prevention at Riley Hospital for Children. He confirmed they have already admitted and tested kids for COVID-19 at their facility.

“The major problem they develop is pneumonia so they may require needing to be admitted to the hospital, they may need oxygen,” he said. “And in some severe cases, they may need to go to the intensive care unit.”

Dr. Christenson said based on what we saw in China and based on the limited amount of data the United States has about COVID, there appears to be an extremely low mortality rate in children even if they do contract the virus. Yet, he added, parents should still be vigilant about prevention.

In early March, an elementary school child tested positive for coronavirus in Avon. On March 26, a 2-month-old tested positive in Nashville. Los Angeles County reported the United States’ first juvenile death. Doctors said that person did not have any underlying medical conditions.

“I think things are going to get worse in the United States and that's the sad part,” Dr. Christenson told CBS4. “The only way we can minimize that is by separating people.”

Dr. Christenson stressed social distancing, especially in young children.

“Anytime they go out and they start mingling with other people, you run the risk of becoming infected,” he explained.

Kids tend to show mild symptoms. It can often resemble the common cold.

“They may have some runny nose, they may have some congestion,” the doctor said.

He added they may have a low-grade fever. In those cases, if the child is eating and drinking comfortable and is responding to medicine at home, parents do not need to take the child to the doctor.

“What usually points to something bad going on, is that the child starts developing difficulty breathing and coughing. And that should lead to them being checked out,” he directed.

Anchor Angela Brauer asked about parents who are still having to work amid the pandemic. She wanted to know how those individuals can protect their families once they arrive home.

“The most important thing is good handwashing,” Dr. Christenson responded.

Kids shouldn’t be going to daycare unless they absolutely have to.

“We need to try and minimize our exposure to other people and that basically results in staying home. Anytime they go out, they start mingling with other people, you run the risk of becoming infected,” he said.

More and more pediatricians are now organizing their office hours so that new parents can keep their regularly scheduled wellness visits and vaccine appointments. Dr. Christenson said it is best to check with their provider.

“Life does not end we have other things beyond COVID,” he mentioned.

In all, Riley Hospital for Children is stressing the importance of social distancing and hand-washing.

“We underestimate as a society that social distancing has in children. I think it's an important thing to sit down and talk to them about what it is and why we're doing this. Why are you not playing with your friends and having a play date. It’s important you explain that to them but at the same time, it’s important to be vigilant. We have to keep our children, ourselves away from people that may be ill.”