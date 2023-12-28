This is now the sixth warmest December on record and our long snow drought continues. Our last measurable snow was on March 18th when .2″ of snow accumulated. That 285 day snow-free stretch is the third longest period since record keeping began.

Wednesday was a gloomy day with clouds, fog and light rain. Expect a transition to a rain/snow mix this evening as temperatures cool down. Light snow is more likely for the western and southern parts of central Indiana. Surface temperatures are still too warm to allow for much if any of this to stick but we may see some light accumulations on elevated/grassy surfaces by early Friday morning. A few slick spots on places like bridges and overpasses are also not out of the question early tomorrow and could affect the morning rush hour.

We’ll keep a few light rain and snow around for most of Friday and dry weather will return for the last weekend of the year. So far this year we’ve had 30 wet weekends and 21 dry ones. After a dry Saturday with highs in the mid 40s, a few patchy areas of a rain/snow mix are possible New Year’s Eve. It will be cold to ring in the New Year at midnight. Temperatures will be right around 32° and continue to fall to the upper 20s early Monday morning. We may see a few flurries early Monday, otherwise, it will be a seasonally cold and rather cloudy start to 2024.

Friday will be a chilly day with patchy dense fog.

Expect our light rain/snow mix to change to rain before ending Friday evening.

Temperatures will stay seasonal for the next four days.