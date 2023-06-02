It’s a great start to Friday morning but we’ll be really heating up this afternoon. The humidity levels have dropped and temperatures have cooled to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Don’t get used to the comfortably cool temperatures. We heat up quickly through the morning and into the afternoon. Indianapolis is expected to see its first 90-degree day of the year today.

This is your reminder of how hot the inside of your car can get in these hot temperatures. With your windows rolled up and the A/C off, the temp can reach ~124° after 30 min on a day like today. This can be fatal for those left in the car. Be sure to look before you lock.

Sunshine is in full effect on this Friday and the UV Index is very high. Sunburn can occur in less than 18 minutes without any protection on your skin.

It will be a warm but fun night for baseball with the Indians at Victory Field on a Fireworks Friday night. Temperatures at the start of the game will still be in the upper 80s. By the time you’re heading home after the fireworks show, temperatures will be falling into the upper 70s.

The weekend remains hot. We add more cloud cover Saturday but it will still be bright. An isolated shower can be completely ruled out in our east and northeast counties during the afternoon, but that chance is very slim.

If you’re not a fan of the heat, good news. Cooler air is set to slide in next week as temperatures trend back the near seasonal levels.