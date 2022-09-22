Fall starts today! It officially begins at 9:04 P.M. This is when the sun’s most direct rays will be across the equator. From here, our days will become shorter than our nights. While it’s still technically summer for most of the day, we are transitioning into the fall temperatures. We hit 93° Wednesday afternoon. That was just shy of the record high at 96° for the date. Today, we will be much cooler. High temperatures will only rise into the upper 60s this afternoon.

The cold front that brought us rain and storms Wednesday evening has moved south and east of the state. Winds have shifted out of the northwest, driving in a cooler and drier air mass. You’ll notice that we are much less humid today as well. Winds will be breezy and gusting near 25 mph this afternoon. It will very much feel like a fall day.

Skies turn mostly clear this evening. Clear skies, northwesterly winds and a drier air mass will cause us to cool quite quickly. Even by 10 o’clock this evening, temperatures will have already dropped to the mid 50s and they keep on tumbling to the low and mid 40s by Friday morning. We haven’t seen temperatures this cool since early May when we dropped to 43° in Indianapolis on May 2nd. Kids at the bus stop Friday morning will want the thicker jacket.

Temperatures rebound to near seasonal levels for the weekend and we start the first half of the weekend dry, breezy and comfortable. Rain chances return on Sunday but much likely yesterday, they will be widely scattered in nature and not everyone gets wet.