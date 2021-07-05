A hot and humid start to the week around central Indiana

Hot and humid today as temperatures peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Stay hydrated and plan to take breaks from the heat. The UV Index today is high, at a 9, meaning you can get a sunburn in 15 minutes or less without any protection on your skin.

It will be warm and humid tonight with temperatures dropping to the low 70s by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, an isolated shower or two is possible but for the most part, we will stay dry and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday into the weekend brings a daily rain and storm chance. Temperatures will gradually drop back in the middle 80s by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are possible as we head into the weekend as well.