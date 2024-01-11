After a cool Thursday will peeks of sunshine, our next storm system is on the way and rain will develop after 4am. North of I-70 rain and snow will mix and snow slushy accumulations will be possible north of Indianapolis. Temperatures will warm quickly, so any frozen precipitation will quickly melt.

Rain will be heavy at times Friday and 1-2″ of rain is expected. A High Wind Watch will be in effect from 1pm Friday until 1pm Saturday. Gusts of 35-40 mph with isolated 60 mph gusts are possible. The highest wind gusts will be just after the cold front passage Friday afternoon. Highs Friday will be in the mid-40s.

Once the cold front passes through late Friday, we’ll get on the back end of the system. Temperatures will fall quickly and that will bring wraparound moisture in the form of light snow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10am Friday until 7pm Saturday for north central Indiana and we’ll have minor accumulations of wind-driven snow. In the I-70 corridor 1-2″ of snow is likely with up to 3″ in the advisory area farther north.

Saturday will be much colder as highs will struggle to get out of the 20s. Wind chills in the single digits are also likely and then below zero at night. Highs will only be in the teens Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be running a good 25-30° below norm, the coldest air since December 2022 for Central Indiana with light snow and flurries possible through Tuesday. Wind chills on the mornings of Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in outlying spots could reach as low as -10° to -15°.

