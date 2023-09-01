August ended with five consecutive days with high temperatures below average. Now that September is here it’s time for a cool down but, someone forgot to tell mother nature about that.

Saturday will begin the transition to a warmer pattern that will hold through Labor Day and into the first full week of September. We’re starting to see upper-level ridging occur once again with an expanding hot dome. On the average, we see 2 days of 90° heat in September, and the month is going to open with a streak of consecutive days in the 90s.

Forecast highs in the lower 90s return to the forecast for Sunday and for Labor Day and highs will approach the mid 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to the heat, the humidity will be higher and heat index values in the upper 90s are likely by midweek.

Indianapolis is in the midst of a long dry spell. We have not had measurable rain since August 14th and we are at 19 days and counting without rain. Expect dry weather to continue through early next week with our next chance for rain not coming until Wednesday.

Looking ahead to rest of the month, the 30-day Climate Outlook for September is calling for above average temperatures and for below average precipitation. We lose one hour and 14 minutes of daylight by the end of the month and that has a huge affect our temperatures. The average high falls from 83° to 73° by September 30th and the average low falls from 63° to 50°.

This was a dry summer that the dry spell continues.

A warm up for central Indiana starts Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer and more humid.

The heat and humidity will linger into next week.

September is finally here.