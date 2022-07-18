Three to seven inches of rain soaked central Indiana Sunday, with the heaviest rain falling across the eastern part of the state. Our spring rainfall deficit is still near five inches so the rainfall was welcome. Not everyone saw the heavy downpours so more rain is still needed as moderate drought continues across the state.

For the week ahead expect several sunny days with highs near 90° and the heat index near 100°. This will be a mainly dry week with our next chance for rain not coming until we see a few isolated storms Wednesday afternoon. We’ll stay sunny, hot and humid through the weekend with dry weather Thursday and Friday and a chance for scattered storms Saturday and Sunday.

