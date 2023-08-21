This has been a mild summer so far with temperatures averaging 2.3° below average. Now we’ll say goodbye to out more temperate conditions. With a high of 93°,Monday was the warmest day of the year so far and it was the tenth 90° day of the year for Indianapolis. We should have had 16 of those scorching days by this point in the season. This will be the hottest week of the year so far for central Indiana, and it will be warmer later this week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning and an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Wednesday morning through Midnight Saturday. An expansive high pressure hot dome is sweeping the central U.S. and heat alerts stretch from Texas to Minnesota.

Temperatures will five to ten degrees above average Tuesday and record high temperatures will be challenged both Wednesday and Thursday. The heat peaks with actual air temperatures near 100° on Thursday.

Relief from the heat arrives over the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 90s through Friday afternoon. A cold front passes Friday night. Ahead of the front, we’ll have widely scattered showers and storms. The jet stream transitions back into a cooler, northwesterly flow for the weekend. By Sunday, we’ll feel more like fall with high temperatures only in the 70s.

This has been a mild summer so far.

Tuesday will be a sunny, hot, humid day.

We have weather alerts in effect for the heat this week, so be sure to double-check the backseat for kids and pets.

This will be a the hottest week of the year so far, with near record highs and very humid air.