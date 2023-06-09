We’re closing out the work week with another day of hazy sunshine. Wildfire smoke is still lingering in the atmosphere of Indiana, leading to more Air Quality Alerts to be issued across the state. However, we’re really not too bad as of Friday morning. The Air Quality Index over the state has started off in the “Good” to “Moderate” categories for most areas. However, we are expecting these levels to be elevated into the “Unhealthy for sensitive groups” category this afternoon. If you suffer from underlying lung or heart conditions, today may be more troublesome for you.

Temperatures will be feeling fantastic. We started off Friday morning cool, with many locations dropping to the mid 40s. By the afternoon, we’ll be into the upper 70s. Overall, it will feel very comfortable as we close the week. Those heading to Zoobilation or any other event this evening, skies stay mostly clear and temperatures remain comfortable.

Rain chances return this weekend. Saturday will be the day for outdoor activities. We will be dry and warm with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain builds into the state beginning Sunday morning. The rain will spread across central Indiana into the afternoon, and a few thunderstorms will be possible. This will be very beneficial rainfall as Moderate Drought conditions have begun to emerge across the state.

Beyond Sunday, our rain chances turn very sparse again. After a cooldown early in the week, we climb back to the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.