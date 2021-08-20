A Hamilton Southeastern candle light vigil honors three girls killed in a South Carolina car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — Students at Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) are remembering three girls who lost their lives in a car accident in South Carolina on Monday. Before Friday’s football game against Lawrence Central, Hamilton Southeastern held a candlelight vigil.

“Going to be a time for the community to come together, and mourn the loss of these girls,” says Holden Malone a senior at Hamilton Southeastern, “We really just want to celebrate who they were, and who they still are to us.”

The three girls lost their lives when another driver struck their vehicle head-on going the wrong way on I-26 in South Carolina. Two twin sisters, Elleana Gaddis, 17, and Isabella Gaddis, 17, did not survive. An HSE graduate, Brianna Foster was also killed.

“I’ve just always been hearing their laugh. Elle and Bell, they just always had this vibrant laugh and smile,” adds Malone.

“At first it was just shock, really hard to believe. Still has not set in with me yet,” says Audrey Fitzgerald who was close to the twins in junior high, “For three years they were a very big part of my life. I’m looking back at pictures, videos, and trying to enjoy those times that I had with them.”

The girls’ parents were on the field for the coin flip this evening before a moment of silence after the National Anthem. After the vigil, the twins’ father spoke to a crowd of supporters.

“I want you guys to be careful, and go on and be lights for them,” says Andy Gaddis, “As for the football team, you boys whoop them up tonight, rock on!”

A celebration of life is planned for Saturday at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness is expected to speak at 7:30 pm.