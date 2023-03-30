It’s the best day of the week! We will be dry, sunny, and temperatures will be near average for the date. You still need the winter coat for the morning. Temperatures are near or below freezing. By noon, we’ll still be cool with temperatures in the mid 40s. The sunshine and dry air in place will really help temperatures take off this afternoon and we should see highs near 60°. This is a great day to get out for a walk or take the kids to the playground during the late afternoon.

We stay dry and pleasant through the evening. Temperatures will remain rather mild tonight, only dropping to the mid 50s by 10 PM and then the upper 40s by early Friday.

We have a severe weather threat on Friday. This is something we’ve been talking about all week. There will be several waves of showers and storms coming through from Friday morning on through the evening. Scattered rain will be around during the morning commute with a chance for a few thunderstorms. The rain and storm activity for the morning will reach its peak coverage closer to the 9 AM hour and then be exiting as we get into the lunch hour. A few stronger gusty storms will be possible during this time. A lull in the rainfall will occur during the a large chuck of the afternoon before another wave moves in late afternoon through early evening. The biggest concern for severe weather will be in the evening. As the center of the low gets closer to the state and a cold front moves in, a line of showers and storms are expected to develop. At this time, the timing is looking to be mainly be 9 PM and 2 AM. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but a couple storms containing hail or a couple of tornadoes are possible. This is a day to be weather aware.

The weekend starts of quite windy on Saturday with winds that will be gusting near 50 mph at times. The winds will reach their peak intensity late Saturday morning into the early afternoon. We’ll also be turning colder. Temperatures start in the 50s during the early morning on Saturday and will be falling to the lower 40s by the afternoon. Keep this in mind for those heading out to the preconcert activities ahead of Luke Combs performing at Lucas Oil Stadium.