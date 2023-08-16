This will be the best day of the week. Although, we still have more great weather ahead for us as well. Temperatures have dropped to the low and mid 50s Wednesday morning. With sunshine and dry air in place, temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon. This is a great day for the Indiana State Fair as it reopens for its final week. Temperatures at the lunch hour will be in the mid 70s and high temperatures will peak near 80°.

With all the extra sunshine around today, the UV Index is high. Sunburn can occur within 20 minutes without any protection on your skin.

It will be an exciting evening at Grand Park as the Chicago Bears join the Indianapolis Colts for Colts Camp. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s throughout Colts City hours.

Our next chance for rain comes Thursday. Widely scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, out ahead of a cold front. A few strong, gusty storms are possible along with some storms that could contain hail. Our best dynamics for stronger to potentially severe storms will be in our eastern and northeastern counties.

We get right back into sunshine as we close out the work week. By the second half of the weekend, we’ll be feeling a major shift in temperatures as highs will be near or in the 90s. A string of 90-degree days is expected into next week as upper level ridging expands a high pressure hot dome over the region.