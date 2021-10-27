A great day before rain arrives to close the week in Indiana

We’ve hit our coldest temperatures of the season, so far, Wednesday morning. For the first of the season, Indianapolis fell below 40°. We hit 39° just before 3 a.m. It’s been 80 years since we’ve waited this long in the season to fall to the 30s in Indianapolis! The last time was back in 1941. With the cooler temperatures, a Frost Advisory is in a effect for all of central Indiana until 10 a.m.

Plenty of sunshine today will help temperatures warm to near the seasonal average, in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is a great day to get out and do any Halloween activities you still want to squeeze in. ZooBoo activities resume this afternoon at the Indianapolis Zoo.

We stay dry through the evening but clouds will be increasing ahead of the arrival of rain on Thursday. We won’t be quite as cold tonight with temperatures only falling to the mid 40s by early tomorrow morning.

Showers arrive early Thursday but are only expected to be spotty to widely scattered during the morning commute. The rain will become more widespread into the afternoon. You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy as we close out the week. We’ll have windy conditions, along with off and on showers, through early Saturday morning.

All of your Halloween plans are a go! Sunday will be dry with sunshine and temperatures near average.