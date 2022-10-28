We have a fantastic couple of days ahead of us! If you’re trying to squeeze in some last minute Halloween activities before the bid day on Monday, you’ll need to plan them wisely. Rain chances will be around over the weekend. However, there will be plenty of opportunity for outdoor activities too. Temperatures will rise from the upper 30s Friday morning to the mid 60s in the afternoon.

All evening plans have the green light for this evening with dry conditions and seasonally cool temperatures. Whether you are taking part in a spooky event or you’ll be sitting in the stands for high school football sectionals, it will be a great night for it. Temperatures will fall to the lower 50s by 10 o’clock.

Saturday will be evening better as high temperatures could reach 70° for the 15th time this month. This is the better day out of the two this weekend for outdoor plans. Rain chances return Sunday and temperatures will be cooler.

Spotty showers are possible Sunday morning. Showers will lift north through the morning and off-and-on scattered showers will be in the area through the afternoon and evening. If you’ll be tailgating ahead of the Colts game, be sure to have the rain gear with you.

Rain will stick around central Indiana on Monday but it will mainly be falling during the morning hours. This system will be exiting into the the afternoon. The trick-or-treat forecast is still looking mostly dry but a few isolated, light showers at this time can’t be ruled out.