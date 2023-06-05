It’s a cool start to our work week with temperatures in the 50s across central Indiana. Some of our outlying areas have even dropped into the 40s. Dry air is in place and temperatures will warm quickly through the day. The lunch hour will feel fantastic with temperatures in the 70s. By the late afternoon, we’ll see a few more clouds around but we remain dry as the thermometer peaks in the low 80s.

Wildfire smoke

Have you noticed how hazy the sky has looked the past couple days? That’s Canadian wildfire smoke that has drifted into the region. We continue with that hazy sunshine today and tomorrow before we see that haze reduce into the middle of the week.

We need rain!

We need rain and it’s coming in short supply. 74% of the state is under abnormally dry conditions. There were a few spotty showers over the weekend, but most locations remained dry. Our next rain chance comes Tuesday into Wednesday. The best timing for rain won’t come until to overnight hours, however, a few isolated showers by the late afternoon on Tuesday can’t be ruled out. Unfortunately, the rain won’t be evening distributed with this system. The more favored location for rainfall will be areas west and south of Indianapolis.

We get back into dry conditions and brighter skies on Wednesday afternoon. From there, we have a lot of sunshine in the forecast and temperatures that will rise to near seasonal averages in the afternoon. Our next chance of rain is set to arrive Sunday.