With morning low temperatures in the 30s, central Indiana saw it’s first frost of the season today. Tuesday was sunny, cool day with highs in the low 60s and we’ll have another chilly night in the 30s tonight. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 3am until 9am Wednesday. If you have sensitive plants outside, be sure to cover them or bring them inside.

A warm front sliding through the state Wednesday will bring rain scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. By late Wednesday evening, the rain will have shifted into northern Indiana, along the frontal boundary.

South of the warm front we’ll have sunny skies and highs near 80° Thursday. The mild air will be with us through Friday with highs in the 70s. The warm up will be short-lived as another cold front approaches and brings rain, storms and another cooldown. High temperatures over the weekend will be back in the 50s.

So far, fall is off to a dry start. Indianapolis has only received .78″ of rain this month and the 2.38″ of rain we’ve had since September 1st leaves us almost two inches below average. A daily chance for rain will linger across the state through Monday. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely through early next week.

