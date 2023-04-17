A strong cold front brought heavy rain Sunday and the wet weather continued through Monday with wind gusts up to 46 miles per hour. Our rainfall total for April now stands at one inch, and we are still more than an inch below average for the month.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 3am until 9am Tuesday. Overnight skies will clear and lows will drop into the middle 30s, resulting in areas of frost. Delicate plants will be need to be covered or brought inside.

Calmer weather moves in for Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday afternoon with a west wind up to 20 miles per hour. Wednesday will be warmer temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. On Thursday, temperatures will reach the lower 80s, the record for Indianapolis is 85° set back in 1915.

After reaching a near-record high, another approaching storm system will bring rain chances back our way, Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms will be continue Thursday night into Friday and up to .75″ of rain will be likely. Behind the cold front we’ll have cooler temperatures for the weekend. Expect highs in the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.

Monday was cool, windy, wet, day.

Tuesday will start with frost and will be a sunny, breezy warmer, day.

April has been a dry month so far, and more rain is on the way this week.

April had been a mild month so far, and a warm up is on the way.