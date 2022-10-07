Are you ready for the coolest weekend in five months? A second cold front moved across the state Thursday night and cooler air moved into the state Friday morning. The chilly air will be with us overnight and low temperatures will fall into the mid-30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect across the state from 2am until 11am Saturday. We’ll have sunny skies Saturday afternoon and highs will be well below average, only reaching into the 50s.

Sunny skies and cool air will also be with us Sunday. Lows will again be in the 30s Sunday morning so another Frost Advisory may be needed and temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Sunday afternoon.

Indianapolis has been rain-free for the past two weeks and while wet weekends have been common this year, this will be a dry weekend.

We are near the average date for first frost across central Indiana and widespread frost is likely Saturday morning.

Lows will be in the 30s Saturday and highs will be in the 50s.

Lows will be in the 30s Sunday and highs will be in the 60s.

After a cool weekend, we’ll see a warm up next week.