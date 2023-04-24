The work week got off to a chilly start with morning lows in the 20s. Temperatures stayed cool throughout the day and overnight, lows will drop into the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for east central Indiana from 2am until 8am Tuesday.

The average high temperature this time of year is 68° and we will stay below average through the weekend. A weak weather system will bring a slight chance for isolated showers Tuesday and keep high temperatures in the 50s. Expect a dry Wednesday and Thursday.

April has been a dry month with only 1.52″ of rain, almost two inches below average. A daily chance for rain starts Friday and will last through the weekend. No severe weather is expected with these showers, just keep the umbrella handy this week. Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures below average for this week and next week, so May will get off to a cool start.

