A Wind Chill Warning and Advisory is in effect across parts of central Indiana until noon today. Dangerously cold wind chills are in place where some locations are feeling between 20° and 30° below zero. Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Air temperatures today will slowly climb out of the negatives into the mid single digits around noon. High temperatures are expected to be near 10° or below late in the day with wind chills in the afternoon still near 0° or below.

Snow showers will developed tonight and they’ll be light and scattered in nature. Some quick bursts of heavier snow in a few spots may put down a quick coating up to 1″ while most locations will be near 1/2″ or less by Tuesday morning. This will lead to the concern for some additional slick spots on the roadways.

Tomorrow morning will still be frigidly cold but not quite as harsh as the previous couple of mornings. Wind chills will be in the range of -5° to -15°. More sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon but air temperatures will still struggle to rise out of the single digits.

A southwesterly wind shift will bring temperatures into the 20s mid week but that’s the warmest we get before another shot of cold air brings temperatures to the teens for highs to close the week. Beyond Monday night, our next rounds of snow will come Thursday and Friday.