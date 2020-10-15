A Freeze Warning is in effect for central Indiana overnight

A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of central Indiana from 2am until 10 Friday. A cold front moved across the state Thursday and the coldest air of the season so far has moved in. Lows will be near or below freezing overnight and we’ll stay chilly through the weekend. Lows will be in the 30s Saturday morning and widespread light frost will again be likely. With sunny skies, highs will be in the 50s Friday. We’ll see slightly warmer highs in the 60s this weekend.

.18″ of rain of rain fell in Indianapolis Thursday. It is the most rain we’ve had in once day since August 18th and equals our monthly rainfall total for September. We’ve only had .35″ of rainfall in the past 58 days, the longest dry spell on record. Moderate drought has now spread across most of central Indiana.

After a mainly dry weekend, we’ll have another chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. That weather system will have more moisture to work with and half-inch rainfall amounts will be common. Expect a daily chance for rain next week.

