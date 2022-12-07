It’s another foggy start to our morning and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a large portion of Indiana. This advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. However, even if you aren’t under the advisory, allowing a few extra minutes to your morning commute is recommended. Numerous schools are under a two-hour delay Wednesday morning. You can find a full list of school delays here.

This fog will mix out by late morning and we are in for a great afternoon. Temperatures will be rising to the mid 50s this afternoon. This is very mild for this time of year as our average high temperature for the date is only 43°. We could even see some peeks of sunshine between the clouds. Overall, this is the best day of the week and a good one to get outside.

Rain returns Thursday but we won’t see much of it until the late morning and afternoon hours. Scattered showers will be around throughout the afternoon and evening on Thursday. There will be gaps of dry time but these rain chances will continue on through Friday afternoon. A cold front sliding through the area on Friday will sweep the moisture away and leave us dry and cooler (seasonal) for the weekend.