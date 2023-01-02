It’s a very foggy start to Monday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for all of central Indiana until 10 AM. Many spots this morning have seen visibility drop to a half a mile or less.

Once we get past the fog, it will still be a rather dreary day. Thick cloud cover will prevail through the day. A few isolated areas of drizzle or light rain will be possible at times, but much of the day will be dry.

A warm front lifting over the region will send temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Monday afternoon. By Tuesday afternoon, this warm air will have temperatures flirting with record highs, in the mid 60s. The record for January 3rd is 65° set back in 1950.

The warmer air will be accompanied by a soaking rain. A few widely scattered showers will be in the area during the evening hours but most of the rain holds off until we get past midnight. Our risk for severe weather is low but an isolated strong, gusty storm can’t be ruled out. More favorable conditions for severe weather are centered over the south with portions of Arkansas and Louisiana at the highest risk.

Heavy rain and storms will move through during the late night, early morning hours on Tuesday. By daybreak, the heaviest of the rain will be pushing to the east. Overall rainfall totals from the system are in favor of 1″ of rain or more in many locations.

A few additional showers will be possible into Tuesday afternoon and evening, but they’ll be much more sparse in coverage.

We start to transition back to a more seasonal feel late in the week. Temperatures will be falling through the day on Wednesday and we’ll be back to highs in the 30s by Thursday. It’s into a January feel as we close out the week and head into the weekend.