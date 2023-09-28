We received very beneficial rainfall the past couple days. The low pressure system that brought us the rainfall is moving out. Fog is going to be the main impact to get us started Thursday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of central Indiana and is in effect until 10 a.m. Visibility in many locations has dropped to 1/3rd of a mile or less. Many schools are on a 2 hour delay this morning. You can find a full list of delays here.

A few isolated showers will be possible into the afternoon today but will be primarily located on the eastern side of the state, near the area of low pressure that has pulled off to the east. Clouds will be decreasing into the afternoon and temperatures will be seasonal, in the mid 70s.

Skies clearing tonight will be perfect for viewing the full moon. This is another supermoon, meaning it will appear larger and brighter than normal. This is the 4th successive supermoon of 2023 and the last one of the year. The next full supermoon won’t occur until September of 2024. The Harvest Supermoon will be officially full at 5:57 a.m. Friday morning.

Get ready for a warmup! A ridge building over the eastern half of the states will send temperatures well above average as we head into the weekend and next week. This will also lead to a lot of sunshine. October starts Sunday but afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.