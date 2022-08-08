A Flood Watch has been issued for southwestern Indiana from 8pm this evening through 5am Tuesday. A slow moving cold front will move into the state tonight. As the front moves south of I-70, storm motion will slow down, and this will increase the chance for an extended period of heavy rain over the southern part of the state. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected and the runoff will cause flooding. Rain will be heavy at times but severe storms are not expected.

Indianapolis has had 20, 90° days so far this year, including the past three days, but we’ll get a break from the intense heat this week. Behind the cold front we’ll have cooler temperatures and much lower humidity. Temperatures will stay below average for the rest of the week. Expect highs in the low to mid-80s with lows near 60°.

This will be a mainly dry week. We’ll have a small chance for rain Thursday and after a dry Friday and Saturday, we’ll see another chance for rain Sunday.

Our dry summer has resulted in a drought across most of the state.

A Flood Watch is in effect tonight south of I-70.

Heavy rain will develop this evening.

Fog will develop by sunrise.

Rain will continue through Tuesday.

Rain is likely through Tuesday night.

Temperatures will be cooler this week.