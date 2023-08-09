Indianapolis has received over an inch of rain over the past five days and areas northwest and south of the city have had as much a 4 inches of rain over the same time span. Now, another rainmaker is on the way, Heavy rainfall will be the primary threat with this storm system. However, a few strong, gusty storms can’t be ruled out. A rotating storm isn’t completely out of the question but that chance is low and would favor the southwestern part of the state.

A Flood Watch will be in effect for central Indiana from 5pm until 4am. High moisture content in combination with the potential for a narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary will leaf to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of 1-2 inches, along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches are possible in the watch area.

Rain coverage will continue to increase through the afternoon but the bulk of the rain will not arrive until the early evening hours. Peak rainfall coverage will occur before midnight, with rain tapering off after 3am.

After some clouds and fog to start the day, we’ll get back into sunshine Thursday afternoon. We’ll stay dry Friday and our next storm system will arrive late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Scattered storms will be likely Saturday, before dry weather takes hold for Sunday.

A Flood Watch continues through 4am.

Heavy rain is likely this evening.

Skies will clear Thursday morning.

Temperatures will warm up this weekend.