After seven consecutive days with measurable rainfall we finally had a dry day on Tuesday. The day was cloudy but skies will clear overnight and low temperatures will again fall below freezing.

A wind shift bring more seasonal temperatures with highs in the 50s for Wednesday. We’ll have a few widely scattered showers as a weak front moves across the state in the afternoon. Thursday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies and highs hear 60°. The warming trend will continue to the end of the work week, but on Friday, a storm system will sweep across the Ohio Valley.

As the system approaches winds will gust up to 40 miles per hour and our severe weather threat will rise. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a concern for strong to severe storms Friday evening. The Indianapolis Indians season opener against the Omaha Storm Chasers is scheduled for Friday at 7:05pm. The game may have to be delayed or rescheduled depending on the weather at that time.

Behind the front we’ll have a few morning showers and temperatures will fall Saturday afternoon. After a wet start to the weekend, we’ll have a sunny, cool Sunday.

We’ll have a few spotty showers Wednesday.

Friday will be a windy, wet day.

Rain will cool temperatures down later this week.

We are counting down to the month of May.