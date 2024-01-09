Ahead of a cold front, .2″ of snow fell Monday night, and up to an inch of rain fell Tuesday along with 30 mph wind gusts. The cold front will move across the state overnight. This will send temperatures quickly falling in the mid 30s this evening and into the upper 20s overnight. Scattered snow showers will develop this evening and light accumulations up to 1″ are possible into early Wednesday. Winds will be at their peak early Wednesday gusting near 40 mph. It will be a colder start with wind chills in the teens tomorrow morning and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 30s. A few flurries will be possible during the day.

Thursday will be a quiet day with a mix of clouds and sun and higher 40°. Our next storm system will bring rain Friday, that will change to a rain/snow mix, before changing to accumulating snow Friday night through Saturday. It is sill too early to forecast snowfall amounts but this will be a much stronger weather system and several inches of snow looks likely.

