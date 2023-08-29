A cold front will move across the state this evening and ahead of it, a few spotty showers and possibly a thunderstorm will develop. This is our only rain chance over the next week and even then, not everyone gets wet from it. Rainfall amounts of a tenth of an inch, or less, are possible.

This front will reinforce the cooler air we’re feeling. Temperatures Wednesday morning will be back in the upper 40s to mid 50s and afternoon temperatures will only rebound to the mid and upper 70s. We’ll stay dry and cool through Thursday, but we flip the switch on this cooler pattern when we kickoff September on Friday. That will be the first day we take afternoon temperatures near or back above average. The jet stream lifts north and a lot more warmth builds back into the region for Labor Day weekend. Expect highs in the low 90s through early next week.

Florida is bracing for an extremely dangerous hurricane as Idalia was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning. As it crosses the incredibly warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico, this storm will continue to strengthen rapidly. Idalia is expected to intensify to a category 2 and possibly a category 3 hurricane later tonight. The current track sends it into the Big Bend of Florida where Hurricane Warnings are in effect. This storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning and bring a 7 to 10 foot storm surge and 6 to 12 inches of rain to western Florida.

A few showers and storms are possible this evening.

Skies will clear after Midnight.

Wednesday will be a sunny, windy, cooler day.

Temperatures will heat up for Labor Day weekend.

Hurricane Idalia will gain strength before making landfall.